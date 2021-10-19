Deadline approaching for proposals on how to spend $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Oct. 25 is the priority date for proposals from agencies, nonprofit organizations, private entities and local governments seeking funding from Mobile County’s $80.14 million American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation.

Commissioners Merceria Ludgood, Connie Hudson and Randall Dueitt are seeking proposals for project funding that can be used to continue Mobile County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in initiatives for a strong economic recovery and reducing demand for state taxpayer dollars used for recovery efforts.

To be considered for funding, proposed projects must be focused on or located in Mobile County and demonstrate they are an allowable use under American Rescue Plan Act guidance. Submitted proposals will be reviewed by Mobile County for fiscal impact, eligibility, and alignment with county priorities.

The downloadable proposal form, eligibility requirements, recent webinar recording and presentation slides, as well as a sample completed application and other information related to the proposal submission process are available here.

Mobile County’s $80.14 million allocation “represents a once in a generation opportunity to address those chronic needs that we’ve seen in our community for which the resources were simply not available,” said Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood in the Oct. 8 webinar on the proposal process.

Because funding is limited, interested parties are urged to submit proposals on or before Oct. 25, 2021, and no later than Nov. 30, 2021. Proposals will continue to be accepted and will be considered while funding remains available.