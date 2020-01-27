Daycare owner says child who wandered into traffic is not affiliated with Creative Kids Learning Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –According to Nita Davis, the director and owner of Creative Kids Learning Center, a small child wandered into traffic on Azalea Road this afternoon and the child had no affiliation with the daycare.
She says a mother came to the daycare to ask if there was space for her 4-year-old child. Davis also says the child was left in the car and he or she managed to get out and walk into traffic. She says the health department came out to investigate once word got out about the incident.
Davis says the baby was not hurt and reunited with the mother.
