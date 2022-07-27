MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Who says city influencers don’t have fun? That’s a motto the Mobile Police Department, and other partnering organizations used to promote today’s event for their Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Day Four of Youth Violence Prevention Week consisted of Celebrity Day.

The Mobile Police Department and city leaders including Joshua Jones were among the few who participated in the kickball event.

“From the council members, Radio DJs, Director of Strategic Initiatives, and myself, it was just a lot of individuals who hold some level of significance in the city,” said Jones.

This event is a part of Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Operation Echo Stop Thrive and several other organizations created this event in hopes that it would give Mobilians an opportunity to see those who play a significant role in our community, but in a different light.

“Most time they see us in our official capacities,” said Jones. “As a law enforcement officer, anytime we responded to a scene it was at the worst moment of someone’s life. So this is an opportunity for us to engage them in a neutral zone, neutral environment, pure fun, pure laughter, and competitiveness.”

Parents including Shawn Hesley, who brought his children to Celebrity Fun Day, said this event was an excellent way for the community to come together.

“They can see who is making decisions for our city,” said Hesley. “Then also there aren’t a ton of events like this going on so anytime we have something like this going on it’s always good to bring them out so they can enjoy it and be exposed to something different.”

Some of the youngest Mobilians say this event was a lot of fun.

“I’m having fun out here,” said Myles Hesley. “I just wanted to come and participate and be in this event because my football season ended a long time ago and I needed something to keep me hype.”

“Sometimes we don’t spread a lot of happiness and positivity in the world,” said Lailah Hesley. “It’s like we need to bring that energy in so everybody can be happy and have fun at the same time.”

If you missed Celebrity Fun Day, no worries. There are additional events in store for the remainder of Youth Violence Prevention Week.

“Engagement has been amazing,” said Jones. “The response from the public, the response from the youth. The response from the parents who are just curious and interested to know what’s going on and how were attacking this issue.”