MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The second and final day of Sun Belt Conference media days includes Troy, Texas State, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama.

The first day of SBC media days included Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Georgia State.

The SBC jumped in the conference expansion sweepstakes that have taken over the college football off-season with the addition of JMU, Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss bringing the conference to 14 teams spanning over 10 different states.

Here is a full schedule for Wednesday’s media day kicking off with Troy and wrapping up with South Alabama along with corresponding athletes for each university. John McDaid, Coordinator of Football Officials for the SBC will kick things off at 10 a.m. CT. The bolded school (Southern Miss) represents a new member to the conference.

Full Wednesday schedule *All times Central Time

School Head Coach Athletes Time Troy Jon Sumrall Austin Stidham (Sr., OL)

Carlton Martial (Sr., LB) 10:30 a.m. Texas State Jake Spavital Kyle Hergel (Jr., OL)

Jordan Revels (Jr., LB) 11 a.m. Arkansas State Butch Jones James Blackman (RS Sr., QB)

Kivon Bennett (RS Sr., DL) 11:30 a.m. LUNCH LUNCH LUNCH 12:00 p.m. Louisiana Michael Desormeaux Chris Smith (RS Jr., RB)

Andre Jones (RS Sr., LB) 1:30 p.m. Southern Miss Will Hall Jason Brownlee (Sr., WR)

Swayze Bozeman (Gr., LB) 2:00 p.m. ULM Terry Bowden Boogie Knight (Gr., WR)

Zack Woodard (Gr., LB) 2:30 p.m. South Alabama Kane Wommack Jalen Wayne (Sr., WR)

Darrell Luter Jr. (Sr., DB) 3:00 p.m.

Here is the predicted order of finish for the East and West division for the 2022-23 season:

EAST DIVISION Votes Appalachian State (10) 94 Coastal Carolina (2) 77 Georgia State (1) 68 Marshall 62 Georgia Southern 35 James Madison 31 Old Dominion 25 WEST DIVISION Louisiana (12) 95 South Alabama (2) 79 Troy 76 Texas State 41 Southern Miss 40 Arkansas State 37 ULM 24

The preseason first and second all-conference teams can be found on the Sun Belt website along with both offensive and defensive player of the year. Coastal Carolina swept the preseason player of the year awards with quarterback Grayson McCall and defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart picking up the honors.

South Alabama’s Darrell Luther Jr. and Keith Gallmon Jr. (DB) were selected to the first team defense while Jalen Wayne was picked for the second team offense.

Louisiana’s Eric Garror was selected to the preseason first team as a defensive back. Garror, who won’t be attending media days, went to high school at McGill-Toolen in Mobile, Ala.

The media is predicting an Appalachian State versus Louisiana Sun Belt Conference championship, which would be a rematch of the 2021 championship game.

Here is a look at how the West finished the 2021-22 college football season:

School Regular Season Record, Conference Record (Streak) Postseason (Bowl Game) Louisiana 13-1, 8-0 (W13) SBC Champions, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Champions Texas State 4-8, 3-5 (W1) N/A ULM 4-8, 2-6 (L5) N/A South Alabama 5-7, 2-6 (L4) N/A Arkansas State 2-10, 1-7 (L2) N/A

Southern Miss went 3-9 overall with a 2-6 Conference-USA record. The Golden Eagles lost at South Alabama (31-7) in the season opener, while they also fell to Troy at home 21-9 in week three.

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns hired, at the time, co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to be their head coaching following Billy Napier’s move to the University of Florida. Desormeaux spent the last six seasons with the Ragin Cajuns on Napier’s staff serving in various offensive roles.

Troy University has a local connection in media days

One of two athletes traveling with Coach Jon Sumrall’s Trojans is senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who attended McGill-Toolen high school in Mobile, Ala. Martial, a four-time All-Sun Belt First Team award winner, earned all-state, all-district and all-city honors as a junior and senior at McGill-Toolen. Martial was a five-time player of the week honoree during his senior season in which he totaled 120 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

In four years with the Trojans, Martial has led the entire country in tackles with 113 tackles during his junior season (2020) and was named to the Freshman All-American team from the Athletic, USA Today and others.

Martial’s 442 career tackles is just 103 shy of Northwestern’s Tim McGargile’s FBS record of 545 career tackles. Martial also landed on the Bronko Nagurski Watch List, given to the best defender in all of college football. This is Martial’s second consecutive trip to SBC Media Days.

Here is a schedule of Martial’s appearances during Wednesday’s media day, which can also be found on the Troy Trojans website.

South Alabama has a local connection too…

Coach Kane Wommack’s Jaguars will also bring two athletes to New Orleans for SBC Media Days including senior receiver Jalen Wayne, who was selected as a preseason second-team honoree after being the team’s leading receiver in 2021. Wayne posted 630 yards on 53 receptions along with two touchdowns good for top-10 ranks in the Sun Belt for catches and receiving yards.

Wayne transferred to Spanish Fort High School before his senior season, which is in Baldwin County, Ala. Wayne spent the previous years at Faith Academy in Mobile, Ala.

Here is a schedule of Wayne’s appearances during Wednesday’s media day, which can also be found on the South Alabama team website.

WKRG News 5 has you covered

News 5’s Simone Eli will be in New Orleans for Wednesday’s media days. Be sure to follow along her Twitter as well regularly checking WKRG.com for updates. Randy Patrick will have more from media days during the nighttime newscasts.