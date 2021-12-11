Dawes Christmas Parade canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dawes Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.
Baker High School Band went to Facebook to announce the news.
There is no information on whether it has been rescheduled or canceled till next year at this time.
