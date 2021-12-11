Dawes Christmas Parade canceled

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Huge Turnout for Annual Pensacola Christmas Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dawes Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.

Baker High School Band went to Facebook to announce the news.

There is no information on whether it has been rescheduled or canceled till next year at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories