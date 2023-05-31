MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A summer camp for teens focuses on the great-indoors to get a better job. This week, the University of South Alabama is hosting its annual computing camp for incoming Davidson High School Students. The Davidson camp started in 2015. It’s a chance to really feel out of a career in computers is right for these kids.

Tuesday was the first day of this course which is scheduled to last the rest of the week. It’s for kids that just finished middle school and who are going to Davidson next year. Organizers say cyber security is a high-demand field with a great number of good job openings. They teach programming language and computer tasks. They also teach ethics–how to think like a black hat hacker to fight against them.

“How they do things, how they program in order to kind of teach them how to build defensive software and networks to defend against those kinds of attacks. So we always do that while telling them that, you know, it’s kind of like you know, with great power comes great responsibility. It’s the same thing,” said USA CFITS Director, Dr. Todd McDonald. This program is paid for through sponsorship by AMS Calvert. There are other USA computer camps available to teens this summer, but there is a cost–for more information, can follow the link here.