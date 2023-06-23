MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Starting Monday, June 26, Dauphin Street between Mohawk Street and Upham Street will be closed during non-rush hours, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

The section of Dauphin Street will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday until Friday, June 30. During those hours, drivers will not be able to access Mohawk Street from Dauphin Street.

During the project, excavations will be backfilled daily so motorists can use Dauphin Street overnight and during the morning and afternoon rush hours. The recommended detour route for motorists during working hours will run from Florida Street to Old Shell Road and Upham Street. City of Mobile

City officials said this closure is necessary to prepare for a sewer line to be installed by Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.