Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road to reopen in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road at Broad Street will reopen for traffic Friday afternoon, Nov. 19.

Normal traffic flow will resume at the intersection at Broad Street, according to a news release from the city of Mobile.

The barricades at Broad Street will be taken down, but the sidewalks and bike paths will remain closed as work continues off the street, according to the release.

Broad Street south of Dauphin will also remain closed as crews work toward Government Street.

The project is part of Mobile’s Revitalitizing Broad Street construction project. More information on the project can be found here.