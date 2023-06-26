MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If Dauphin St. is a part of your daily commute, your drive just got a little longer.

Beginning Monday, June 26, Dauphin St. will be closed between Mohawk St. ad Upham St. The closure is a result of a MAWSS sewer line installation and is expected to last a week, according to a City of Mobile news release.

The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be back filled when open to allow for regular traffic flow during rush hours.

The detour route will be Florida St. to Old Shell Rd. to Upham St.