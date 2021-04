The west end beach still closed on March 10, 2021 following a devastating hurricane season (WKRG)

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The West End beach on Dauphin Island will officially re-open to the public on May 1st.

That’s according to a Facebook post from Dauphin Island mayor, Jeff Collier.

The beach has been closed for more than seven months after Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast.