DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A large piece of public beach access returns to Mobile County after months of being closed. Dauphin Island’s West End Beach reopens to visitors today. The west end was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally last year.

The beach parking lot had to be completely reconstructed. It was a project that cost an estimated $250,000. A section of the west end of the island was closed to everyone except residents and renters for months.