MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an arrest has been made following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 18 on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Gene C. Fox, 47, was allegedly driving his 2001 Toyota 4Runner whenever him and a 2007 Dodge Charger collided. Officers said he continued after the crash until the Dauphin Island Police Department stopped him. DIPD detained Fox until State Troopers arrived.

While waiting on the State Troopers, Fox requested medical attention and was transported to a local hospital. Fox then refused medical treatment and left the hospital when troopers were trying to get a search warrant. On May 20, Fox was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

Fox is listed as a councilman for the Town of Dauphin Island on the town’s website.