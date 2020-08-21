Dauphin Island to issue Hurricane re-entry passes due to storms impacting the Gulf

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor of Dauphin Island Jeff Collier announced Friday the town has established an emergency schedule to issue Hurricane re-entry passes due to the storms that could impact the Gulf Coast.

Re-entry passes will be issued in the Council Chambers until 4pm Friday, Saturday (10am-2pm) and Sunday (noon-4pm).

Collier says due to COVID-19, there will be a limit of people who can be in the room. They will also take temperature checks and face coverings are required.

