Dauphin Island to issue Hurricane re-entry passes due to storms impacting the Gulf
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor of Dauphin Island Jeff Collier announced Friday the town has established an emergency schedule to issue Hurricane re-entry passes due to the storms that could impact the Gulf Coast.
Re-entry passes will be issued in the Council Chambers until 4pm Friday, Saturday (10am-2pm) and Sunday (noon-4pm).
Collier says due to COVID-19, there will be a limit of people who can be in the room. They will also take temperature checks and face coverings are required.
