Dauphin Island still working to repair west end, anticipate reopening it to the public May 1

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Parts of the west end of Dauphin Island and the west end beach are still closed nearly six months after Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Mayor Jeff Collier says there is still a checkpoint in place at Sehoy Street while crews work to repair that part of the island. Right now, only residents and people renting a home past that checkpoint are being allowed through.

Additionally, the west end beach is closed.

Mayor Collier anticipates reopening the west end soon since most of the repairs are complete. However, he says the west end beach parking lot needs to be completely reconstructed and he says they are working to get estimates for that project.

“We’re actually going to be reconstructing the parking lot. That was the main damage in that area and so we have a new restroom facility we have to put in place and some other infrastructure we have to put into place. It’s almost a rebuild in that area,” says Mayor Collier.

They anticipate it costing $250,000 to repair the west end parking lot.

The goal is to reopen the west end parking lot and beach by May 1.

Mayor Collier says it could be open before then but right now their target date is to have it complete by the beginning of May.

Until then, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other parts of the island.