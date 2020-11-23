Dauphin Island Sea Lab: Sperm whale sighted moving north in Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Sea Lab released an update on the sperm whale in Mobile Bay Monday after they say the whale made its way further north into the bay.

The animal moved again during the night and was sighted around midnight Sunday, heading north in Mobile Bay. DISL asks that anyone who sees the animal immediately contact the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-877-Whale-Help (942-5343). For your safety and that of the whale, please do not under any circumstances approach or touch the animal. Please remain at least 500 yards from the animal.

Click here to read their answers to frequently asked questions on the whale.

