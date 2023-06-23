DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have visited Dauphin Island within the past few months, you may have noticed four-foot gray canvas’s hidden in sand dunes, marshes and on the beach.

These are dolphin decoys, used in a carcass detection rate research project conducted by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. This study has helped determine where and when marine mammals are most likely to be found stranded.

“We were able to see, as expected, many more reports and finding in these animals when the island was more habited,” Assistant Standing Coordinator for Alabama Mammal Stranding Network, Cristina Clark said.

Nationally only 30% of stranded marine mammals are reported and in Alabama, only 50% to 60% are founded and reported.

These decoys had a note on the side with a phone number, those who found the decoy were then asked to call the number and answer a questionnaire.

“We want to know, are there ways that we can go and detect… we as the researchers, we as the responders can go and detect strandings as well and not solely rely on public reporting,” Clarke said.

The study was conducted over a period of six days in both February and then again in May.

By doing this they found that cooler months are less likely to have stranded spotting’s due to the lack of population on the beaches and water.

Areas like the marsh and protected lands are also less likely to have stranded spottings.

“People don’t go there,” Clarke said.

They are still processing the results of the entire survey, however, if you do find a marine mammal stranded or any remaining decoys call 1-877-WHALE-HELP.