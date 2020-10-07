Dauphin Island residents preparing for the worst, although Hurricane Delta unlikely to bring major impacts

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — There isn’t a lot of concern on Dauphin Island as Hurricane Delta continues to shift farther west along the Gulf Coast, but residents say they are still preparing for the worst.

Three weeks ago, Hurricane Sally left boats submerged and homes damaged. People on the island are still cleaning up from the storm and are hopeful Hurricane Delta won’t hit them hard.



“We didn’t prepare as well as we should have, we should have boarded our windows up and our doors up but we didn’t,” says Alan Kalifeh, a Dauphin Island resident.

Kalifeh says after Hurricane Sally, they are doing more to prepare themselves because you never know which way the storm will move.

Officials on the island, like Mayor Jeff Collier, are keeping a close eye on the storm and encourage residents to do the same.

Collier says the most important thing is to make sure you have a plan in place that you implement early.

“They need to make decisions early on as to whether they want to stay or go. If we wait long enough, that decision is made for us,” says Collier.

The biggest concern with this storm on Dauphin Island is the potential for strong storm surge and coastal flooding.

Governor Kay Ivey issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors along coastal Alabama as Hurricane Delta gets closer to land.

That order went into effect at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are not under an evacuation order but can voluntarily evacuate if they choose.

LATEST STORIES:

