Dauphin Island residents balancing preparing for Zeta and recovering from Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As Dauphin Island residents and officials prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Zeta, they are still recovering from Hurricane Sally.

With Zeta now a Hurricane and the track shifting east, storm preparations are a given. Dauphin Island being one of those areas prone to flooding and storm effects. The latest storm damage there happening after Hurricane Sally. Residents have seen recovery efforts and preparations simultaneously happening. Trey Snowden moved to the area just a few months ago he said “I mean I still see a lot of work going on from the last storm, so I don’t know who’s prepping and who’s repairing from the last storm and so I am just down here seeing what I need to put up and tie down.”

Flying debris could be an issue. There are still areas on the island with sand on the road, debris on the side of the road, hanging limbs, and loose siding on homes. All could be potentially dangerous. Mayor Jeff Collier said “We hope that material doesn’t get displaced again or moved around, either by wind or flowing water and those are some of the issues we are mindful of. Flying debris is going to be a possibility this time.”

And business owners are already planning on closing early, knowing all too well the struggle coming from storms this summer. Cara Johnston’s family owns several restaurants on the island, she said we are kind of just putting everything away and just kind of getting ready to move easy and hook up the generators, just another day of Dauphin Island.”

Zeta is projected to be a low Category 1 storm and Dauphin Island can expect about four to six feet of storm surge on the west end. Flooding, of course being a concern too. “We have flooding when there is a heavy rain and so yeah there’s gonna be heavy flooding I just hope that’s all it is,” Snowden said.

