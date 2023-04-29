UPDATE 9:30 AM: An update from organizers says the race will tentatively be held Sunday on the same schedule. Follow the Mobile Yacht Club on Facebook for more updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat Saturday is postponing a Dauphin Island tradition. Organizers wrote in an email “Due to the threat of strong storms in the lower end of Mobile Bay later this morning followed by a second round of strong storms approaching from the west by mid-afternoon, the race committee has decided to postpone the Dauphin Island Race.” This was supposed to be the 63rd running of the race. All shore activities are happening as scheduled.

In 2017 the race was also postponed due to a weather threat.

In 2015, severe weather swept through Mobile Bay during the Dauphin Island Regatta, killing six people. A Coast Guard report in 2019 cited a number of factors that contributed to the tragedy. The first key factor was the bad weather. The report also cited a failure by race organizers to use all available means to monitor the weather and urgent marine weather broadcasts. The report says race participants failed to wear or were unable to access Personal Flotation Devices required to be onboard in accordance with Coast Guard and State of Alabama Marine regulations.