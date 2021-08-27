Dauphin Island preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ida

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island braced for potential impacts from Hurricane Ida on Friday. The Mayor encouraged everyone to evacuate west of Raphael Semmes Street before sundown.

“Supposed to evacuate by 5 because of the hurricane and storm surge,” said Sarah Hennebert, who was visiting from Tennessee.

Many visitors to Dauphin Island could be found packing up before heading home.

“I was super grateful the people we’re renting from thought to inform us. We probably would have stayed until tomorrow,” said Emily Hein, who was visiting from Missouri.

The west end of the island is prone to flooding, and town officials wanted to make sure everyone was prepared ahead of the storm.

“Be proactive, that’s where a lot of renters are, a lot of tourists are, they aren’t accustomed to hurricane-type conditions,” said Jeff Collier, mayor of Dauphin Island.

High risk for rip current warnings were already flashing along Dauphin Island.

Crews were also busy Friday afternoon, moving all of their equipment off the West End Beach, a vulnerable area. Officials had already closed the West End Beach ahead of the storm.

“We fully expect that part of the island is going to experience saltwater flooding, I mean it’s almost a given,” said Collier.

Tourists were cutting their vacation short but happy to be out of the storm’s path.

“Definitely glad, my daughter’s definitely glad not to be here too. We’re all ready to go home,” said Hennebert.

The mayor said they will continue to send out messages ahead of the storm making landfall. Sandbags were available for pickup at the Public Works Department.