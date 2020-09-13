Dauphin Island prepares for Tropical Storm Sally’s effects

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala.(WKRG) — As tropical storm Sally makes its way into the gulf, Dauphin Island residents are making preparations.

Storm preparation is nothing new for residents on the island but with what is expected from Sally those plans still have to be made. One resident spoke with us saying, “We’ve been putting up our cushions and stuff off of the dock and stuff like that. I mean we’re used to it so we react the same to every storm you know just ready for the wind and in case the water rises.”

When Laura hit just a few weeks ago the island flooded and residents expect the same this time around. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said, “Saltwater flooding, that’s probably the primary thing that we are going to be concerned with right now. And that’s going to be areas like the West end and other parts of the island that are susceptible.

The mayor continued saying they have Dauphin Island Police on standby for road closures. THe city has also already been in contact with the contractors they use for clean ups. “We mainly try to encourage people to move vehicles up to higher grounds into the interior parts. So just a lot of different moving parts we have to work with,” Mayor Collier said.

Another concern from the mayor is how they are making sure visitors are aware of the storm too and also have a plan in place. “I reached out earlier today to our real estate agents cause there are a lot of visitors here and they have a direct line of communication with those visitors and renters and so we encourage them to communicate withwith them and give them an idea of what potentially is coming our way. We mainly try to encourage people to move vehicles up to higher grounds into the interior parts. So jut a lot of different moving parts we have to work with.”

LATEST STORIES: