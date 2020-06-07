Dauphin Island Parkway at Dog River floods

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Dauphin Island Parkway flooded as of 1:15 Sunday afternoon. Mobile Police Officers are on the scene. A significant amount water sits over DIP just north of the Dog River Bridge.

It appears some pickup truck drivers can make it to the other side. We saw at least one vehicle being towed by another pickup through the water.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories