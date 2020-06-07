MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Dauphin Island Parkway flooded as of 1:15 Sunday afternoon. Mobile Police Officers are on the scene. A significant amount water sits over DIP just north of the Dog River Bridge.
It appears some pickup truck drivers can make it to the other side. We saw at least one vehicle being towed by another pickup through the water.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bikers show support for law enforcement during black lives matter protest
- Dauphin Island Parkway at Dog River floods
- Cristobal floods Fowl River Marina Pier
- Senate introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers, forestry, and reduce air pollution
- Tracking Cristobal: Strong winds at Pensacola Beach