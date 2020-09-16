Dauphin Island officials assessing damage from Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s unusual to have the causeway to Dauphin Island open just hours after a tropical event passes. What’s not unusual is a post storm clean-up. We got our first look at damage on this island. Bienville Boulevard is a virtual river.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier has been providing updates throughout the morning. Collier said numerous homes on the west end had varying amounts of structural damage. Some parts of the west end are inaccessible without a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The island reopened Wednesday morning for people with reentry passes.

