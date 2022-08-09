If the plan is approved, the areas in yellow would not be allowed to be used as short-term rentals (WKRG)

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island officials are proposing a short-term rental ban on the east end of the island.

The proposal has many residents and visitors upset. If approved, the ban would only allow vacation rentals on the west end of the island.

The planning commission has been brainstorming this idea for the last year and a half. What the proposed plan would do is ban short term rentals, which includes anything less than six months, in all of the areas that are shaded yellow on this map, essentially isolating the short-term rentals to the west end of the island.

The idea behind it is that visitors would only be allowed to stay on the west end, making the east end quieter for full-time residents.

Homeowners WKRG News 5 spoke with who rent out their houses to vacationers disagreeing with this proposal because they said it’s why they decided to buy a home on the island in the first place.

“We all purchased property under one set of rules with the understanding that we could rent our properties and now it’s being changed. For many people this is a financial burden. Many individuals have purchased future retirement homes with the plan of financing them, renting them out, and now with limited notice that may change,” says Justin Warren who owns three homes on the east end.

The proposal is still in the early stages. There is a meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss it.

If the planning commission approves the plan, it would go to the town council for a vote in about 60 days.

“The island has become more desirable to everybody. We’ve seen a lot of growth, we’ve been building about 60 to 80 houses a year for the last 7 to 8 years and our population went up about 400 in the last census which is about a 35% increase. Dauphin Island is an attractive place to be, whether you’re visiting or living here,” says Jeff Collier, the Mayor of Dauphin Island who is also on the planning commission.

