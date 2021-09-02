Dauphin Island mayor says west end damage ‘worse’ after Hurricane Ida than last year’s storms

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) –Dauphin Island was one of the hardest hit areas in south Mobile County during Hurricane Ida, and the mayor says they are still in the early stages of the clean-up process, dealing with flooding and sand on the west end, where most people are still without power.

“This equals to if not exceeds what we saw during Sally and Zeta last year,” said Jeff Collier, Mayor of Dauphin Island.

Ida’s powerful storm surge pushed sand and water onto Bienville Boulevard. Power poles were toppled, and the west end of the island became impassable.

Collier said the recovery would take time.

“I think it’s going to take multiple weeks at least before we can get things back to where you can get back down there without too much trouble so it’s going to take us quite a bit of time,” said Collier.

Dauphin Island gets a lot of visitors, and WKRG spoke with a foamily vacationing from Oklahoma who chose to cut their trip short.

“I do not regret coming or even staying,” said Samantha Rye. “I’m glad we did. We still had fun, regardless that everything was closed. We never did get to see the west end beach, but that’s okay. We will see it next time.

Most of the impact was concentrated on the west end. A concert there scheduled there for Labor Day weekend has been moved to the rodeo grounds.



Everything on the island has since reopened following the storm. The only thing you can’t get access to is the west end.