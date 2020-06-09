Dauphin Island Mayor: Only four-wheel-drive vehicles allowed west of Sam Houston Street

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier announced on his Facebook page, only four-wheel-drive vehicles are allowed and are required west of Sam Houston Street after the west end flooded during Cristobal.

Mayor Collier says homeowners should take action to repair driveways for vehicle access from Bienville Blvd.

The mayor also warned residents to watch for heavy equipment in roadways.

