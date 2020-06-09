Dauphin Island Mayor: Only four-wheel-drive vehicles allowed west of Sam Houston Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier announced on his Facebook page, only four-wheel-drive vehicles are allowed and are required west of Sam Houston Street after the west end flooded during Cristobal.

Mayor Collier says homeowners should take action to repair driveways for vehicle access from Bienville Blvd.

The mayor also warned residents to watch for heavy equipment in roadways.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories