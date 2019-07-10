Dauphin Island Mayor: Expect saltwater flooding and rip currents

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — While the track of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico seems to be moving to our west, Dauphin Island officials say we could still see some effects in our area.

The biggest thing they want people to be mindful of is the potential for some saltwater flooding on the west end of the island and other low lying areas.

“We encourage people to be mindful of changing conditions, possibly move vehicles to higher ground, move trash receptacles, things that might get floated around, just the normal things that need to be done in events like this,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.

As the storm churns in the Gulf, we will also see an increased risk of rip currents.