Dauphin Island mayor encourages visitors and residents to evacuate west end ahead of Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As Tropical Storm Sally continues to move toward the Gulf Coast, Dauphin Island is beginning to feel the impact of the storm.

Mayor Jeff Collier is encouraging residents and visitors to evacuate the west end of the island. He cites current conditions and anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Sally. The mayor wrote on Facebook about the decision, “in addition to saltwater flooding, high winds, and surf, and water service being cut this afternoon, we recommend moving to higher ground as soon as possible. Conditions are quickly getting to a point that our first responders will not be able to access portions of the west end to provide emergency assistance.”

Mayor Jeff Collier toured the west end of the island Monday morning, ahead of the storm. He posted to his Facebook page saltwater flooding is beginning on parts of the west end of the island. He urged visitors and residents to move any remaining vehicles on the west end immediately.

Shortly after that post, the mayor published a picture of two cars submerged in sand and water at Tonty Court. He said in the post there was a third car not visible in the picture.

Flooding is expected when Sally moves ashore. There is no word yet on any road closures on the island, but Dauphin Island police are monitoring.

Dauphin Island Water and Sewer will be cutting water service to portions of the west end of the island Monday, according to the mayor.

LATEST STORIES: