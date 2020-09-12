Dauphin Island Mayor encourages storm prep

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier is encouraging residents and visitors of Dauphin Island to begin storm prep for the potential tropical storm or hurricane approaching the gulf coast.
Read Jeff Collier’s Facebook post below:
