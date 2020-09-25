Dauphin Island Marina remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Marina will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time.

The marina sustained a lot of damage from Hurricane Sally. The business wrote on Facebook of the damage: “We have heavy damage to the utilities on all four docks, due to wave action. Both water and electric must be replaced. Also, due to the wave actions the decks on the piers have been ripped loose. Even the charter dock and pier B, which had just been reworked, were ripped apart. The finger piers are [virtually] all gone, maybe 10 out of the 80+ remain.”

Several boats that did not evacuate also sunk in the storm. Four on pier A and one from pier B. The boats in dry storage are fine, according to the marina.

The marina owners wrote on Facebook they initially expected three to four weeks to repair and rebuild, but now suspects it will be longer. Part of the Facebook post reads, “unfortunately, as we continue to dig and scratch at the debris we are finding more and more damage. It is becoming obvious that just hard work and long hours [are] not enough to get us back in business. Like most of you [whose] businesses deal with buying and selling goods, we are finding that due to COVID, there are supply problems, lead time issues, and higher than expected cost of goods, if the item is available at all.”

For updates on the Dauphin Island Marina's progress, you can follow their Facebook page.

