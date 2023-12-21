MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly burglarizing a local Catholic church that afternoon.

Officers were called to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1621 Boykin Blvd., Mobile, around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

When they arrived, officers viewed surveillance video that showed a suspect and their vehicle. The officer noticed the suspect’s vehicle leaving the church and stopped it.

Officers arrested Robert Sanders Atkins, 47, of Dauphin Island.

While searching his car, officers reportedly found stolen items and returned them to the church.