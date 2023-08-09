DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A late Tuesday night fire traps a married couple and their two dogs in their home. As crews worked quickly to put out the fire, investigators say the home is a total loss.

Dauphin Island Fire Rescue went to the home on Cadillac Avenue Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they noticed a man and woman were trapped in the home. First responders rescued the woman from her balcony, and the man had to be rescued from the waters below.

“He ran down the stairs or rolled down the stairs,” said neighbor Leslie Davis. “As he said, and he ran into the water just I guess because he was burning up. I think some of his clothes may have been on fire, but he was he’s fine. He’s okay.”

Close friend and neighbor of the couple, Leslie Davis, has been checking on the couple in the hospital throughout the day making sure they’re okay. She said she and other neighbors worked together to do everything they could to stop the blaze from spreading; worrying it would because of the winds.

“We were trying to pull all the hoses out and we got everything down as much as we could just to prevent anything from spreading,” explained Davis. “And it was just crazy. Chaos.”

Tourist Lisa Lewis was visiting from Missouri and saw the blaze next to where her family was staying. She captured dramatic video on her phone and describes the hectic night.

“There was sirens, horns honking and people screaming and sounded like somebody had gotten burnt is what, you know, some distant conversation that I heard,” said Lewis. “So I was concerned for the people inside and hoping they were all okay and came back, said a little prayer.”

Davis is glad her friends are okay and that first responders were able to save both dogs from the fire. However, one of them, a Shih Tzu named Begonia, ran away that night.

Now, she’s hoping they can find her as the couple works to rebuild their home.

“She’s about two and she’s a little wild, you know, she’s just a little feisty and not she doesn’t come to people very well,” said Davis. “But we’re looking for Begonia. I’m praying that somebody has her at their home, that they’re just not knowing yet where to bring her.”

According to Fire Chief Jeremy Castile with Dauphin Island Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.