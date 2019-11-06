Dauphin Island has state’s lowest poverty rate

Calvert has highest poverty rate in Alabama, nearly 70-percent

Dauphin Island has the lowest poverty level in the state in a measurement of zip codes done by the U.S. Census Bureau. The 36528 zip code has a poverty rate of just 1.3 percent.

Other zip codes in the News 5 area faring well (and their state rank) are….

#12 36527 Spanish Fort 4.2%

#35 36561 Orange Beach 7.0%

#36 36693 Mobile 7.1%

#47 36532 Fairhope 8.7%  

#48 36695 Mobile 9.0%

The zip code with the highest poverty rate in the state is also in Lower Alabama. Calvert (36513), which straddles the Mobile County-Washington County line has a poverty rate of 69.5%.

More than a third of people live in poverty in eight other zip codes in the News 5 area….

36612 Prichard (Whistler) 40.4%

36919 Silas 38.9

36610 Prichard 38.6

36611 Chickasaw 38.6%

36509 Bayou La Batre 35.0%

36603 Mobile (MLK, Down the Bay) 34.9%

36605 Mobile (Maysville, Navco, DIP) 34.4%

36468 Monroeville 33.3%

See the full report here

