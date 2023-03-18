MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Stacker has named Dauphin Island as the city with the most expensive homes in Mobile.

According to the report, Stacker used data from Zillow to rank the cities in Mobile County. The report used the typical home value, 1-year price change and the 5-year price change to determine where the cities landed on the list.

The typical home value for Dauphin Island is $447,083. The one-year price change is an increase of 11.3% and the five-year price change is an increase of 82.5%.

Following Dauphin Island is the City of Semmes with a typical home value of $220,616. Home prices in Semmes for one year increased by 7.7% and 49% for five years.

The city with the lowest home prices in Mobile County is the City of Prichard. Home values in Prichard are $40,435 with a one-year increase of 4% and a five-year increase of 37.5%.