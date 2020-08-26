Dauphin Island feeling impact of Hurricane Laura

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Laura moves toward land, the Alabama Gulf Coast is already feeling the effects of the storm.

Dauphin Island is already cleaning up after flooding on the west end of the island.

Water and sand cover parts of Bienville Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, but many on the island say they are relieved.

“We dodged two bullets in one week,” said Michael White, a visitor to the island from Georgia.

As two storms made their way towards the Gulf of Mexico, Dauphin Island visitors and residents were getting ready.

“We were prepared for the worst, got plenty of food and water and gas in the tank,” White said.

“I made sure the generator was up and running and we had food,” said Mack McInnis, a resident of the island.

Marco left little impact on the island.

“What we’re dealing with now is a lot less problematic than what could have been,” said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.

But, Dauphin Island is already feeling the effects of Laura.

“Saltwater gets anywhere from knee-deep to three feet deep as you go down,” Collier said.

WKRG News 5 went on a tour of the west end of the island with Mayor Collier. Sand up to four foot deep was covering parts of Bienville Boulevard. Some sandbanks were washed away by the power of the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’ve already got some cleanup to do,” Collier said.

Something people on the island are used to. “Even though the water’s been coming up really high, I think we got really lucky about the weather,” said White’s daughter, Emily.

City officials are concerned there will be more flooding overnight into the morning. They say because many sand barriers were washed away, that could make it easier for the water to get onto Bienville Bouelvard.

