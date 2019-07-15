Dauphin Island cleanup could continue into midweek from Barry mess

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not as bad as it could be but expect clean-up to continue in Dauphin Island for the next day or two. The impact of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Barry can be seen all around the tiny island.

Bulldozers push mounds of sand out of Dauphin Island’s main road. At the same time, public works crews in bright yellow shirts pick up everything from little bits of debris to mounds of trash. These vacationers from Arkansas got here Saturday and are taking in the unusual sights.

“It makes it eventful, kind of neat, just the aftermath to see is neat, where we come from we don’t see this, where we come from we see tornados and we don’t experience tropical depressions and stuff like that,” said Arkansas vacationer Alicia Eustice. The storm also delaying the start of some vacations on Dauphin Island.

“On Saturday we tried to get in we couldn’t the roads were too flooded, so we spent the night in Mobile, now it’s so beautiful we’re lucky to be here it’s nice now,” said Ohio vacationer Whitney Cole. Despite the pools of floodwater and mounds of sand up to four feet tall, people are making the most of this trip after tropical weather. Crews worked through the weekend to try and make as much progress as they could.