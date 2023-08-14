MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission approved a contract Monday morning to begin construction for the Dauphin Island Causeway Restoration Project, according to a release from the county.

According to the release, the project is set to begin this fall and finish in summer 2024.

The project is in place to “restore tidal habitat along the 3.3-mile stretch of Dauphin Island Causeway (SR 193) from Mobile County’s Bayfront Park to Cedar Point,” the release reads.

The project’s funding comes entirely from grants from the National Fish and Wilflife Foundation, Emergency Coastal Resilience Fund and the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, which the county commission approved in May 2021.

According to the release, Carter Contracting Services, Inc. will lead the project after a “low bid of $26,685,698.”

“We’re delighted to see work begin on what is the largest and most significant investment in an Alabama coastal restoration project,” District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said. “This is a fitting use of oil spill dollars because restoring the shoreline to historic proportions using modern engineering techniques will protect an important roadway and important habitats.”