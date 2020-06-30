Dauphin Island cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The mayor of Dauphin Island announced the cancellation of the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Mayor Jeff Collier made the announcement on his Facebook page, citing coronavirus concerns as the reason behind the decision.

Dauphin Island’s public safety staff did not feel comfortable with the decision to continue. However, the Dauphin Island Veterans Association will hold a Fourth of July ceremony at Water Tower Plaza at 11 a.m. Mayor Collier encourages attendance at that event.

The mayor’s full statement below:

After much discussion and consideration, a decision has been made to cancel the July 4 fireworks display. I want to again thank SickleFin Charters for offering to sponsor this year’s show and look forward to working with them in the future! While we all enjoy celebrating Independence Day with a colorful pyrotechnics show, we also have a more immediate responsibility to maintain a healthy and safe environment during these challenging times. Our public safety staff worked hard to find ways to have the show and keep everyone safe but in the end we didn’t feel 100% comfortable that could be accomplished under the circumstances. As disappointing as this is…there will be another more appropriate time to gather and celebrate with a fireworks show. Until such time, let’s do everything possible to make sure our island community remains part of the solution and not part of the problem. Note: The DI Veterans Association will hold its July 4 ceremony at Water Tower Plaza at 11 am. Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure social distancing. Please plan to join them!

