Dauphin Island begins clean up after Tropical Storm Cristobal

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Tropical Storm Cristobal caused flooding and other damage in South Mobile County.

Dauphin Island police closed off the West End of the island after water and debris began washing over the roads Sunday.

Monday morning, pumps were in place as crews began to clean up the island after the storm.

“I had to turn around, I’m in my car so I ain’t taking no chances,” said Fenis Perryman, who was driving on the West End of the island.

Water covers parts of the road down to the West End Beach from St. Andrews Street. “I made it about as far as St. Stephens road, had to turn around,” said Perryman.

It isn’t just water on the road.

“Some places there was probably 5 foot of sand across the road,” said Corey Moore, the building official for Dauphin Island.

Even getting onto the island was a difficulty Monday morning. The Alabama Department of Transportation had set up a roadblock at Dauphin Island Parkway and 188, eight miles away from the island. Around 7 a.m., cars were allowed onto the island with an escort.

Before 10 a.m., DIP was reopened to traffic after debris had been cleared by crews.

Many on the island Monday morning were checking to see what all was damaged from the storm.

“Just trying to see did everything stay there,” said Perryman.

Officials are hopeful this won’t be a long clean-up process.

LATEST STORIES: