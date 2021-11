MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a woman stabbed her mother during an argument on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Police were called Mobile Infirmary Hospital at about 7 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Police say a mother and daughter were arguing, and it escalated to violence when the daughter cut the mother in her hand, head, and face with a knife.

The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Mobile Police.