Daughter searching for answers 16 years after father’s murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been 16 years since Grady Baber was killed near the intersection of Hercules Street and Live Oak Street in Mobile.

His killer hasn’t been found and his daughter is still trying to get answers. Debra Baber has been trying to find justice for her dad for 16 years.

“Someone out here knows who killed my daddy and they saw it, I guess they’re too scared to talk about it,” said Baber.

Her father, Grady Baber, used to sell shrimp and other seafood out of the back of his truck. Debra says he was inside that truck on the Fourth of July weekend in 2004 when a man walked up to him and asked for some shrimp.

“He told them he wasn’t in the shrimp business no more,” said Baber.

Baber says the suspect tried to rob her father then shot and killed him.

“For no reason. They didn’t get nothing from what I hear,” said Baber.

She says her father’s death tainted the once festive holiday and caused a strain on her family.

“It broke us all up, everybody has gone their separate way. Nobody wants to come down here,” said Baber.

But she comes down to the spot he was killed every year hoping someone will share what they know.

“I’m coming because I still want to know who did it. I know the killer is out there,” said Baber.

