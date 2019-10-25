Daughter of Shameka Stabler launches GoFundMe to help with memorial expenses

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The daughter of Shameka Stabler, known by friends as Meka Griffin, has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for memorial expenses.

Stabler was shot and killed Wednesday, found wounded in her car on I-165. Earlier in the month, Stabler had been shot and wounded during a murder-suicide, trying to help her friend Jasmine Fields. Police say she jumped in front of Fields when Tyvontae Johnson started firing.

Prichard Police arrested Tremaine Dante Johnson after he turned himself in Wednesday evening and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Shemeka Stabler. Tremaine is Tyvontae Johnson’s brother.

The daughter of Shameka wrote on GoFundMe, “Me and my family are asking for anything. Anything will help; my mother left us without anyone knowing. We’re trying to raise money so that she would be laid to rest like the hero, queen, and sweet loving person she is. So whatever you have, it will help. THANKS IN ADVANCE. “

