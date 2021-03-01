Dates change for the closing of the Bankhead Tunnel for utility work

Mobile County

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation has changed the dates for the closing of the Bankhead Tunnel for maintenance. The agency says now the tunnel will close Sunday night, March 7th from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. That schedule will continue through Thursday, March 18th.

Uniti Fiber will be performing utility work inside the tunnel during those times.

Drivers will be able to use alternative routes, the George Wallace tunnel and the Cochrane-Africatown bridge during the hours work is taking place.

