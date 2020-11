Story on the slave ship and the Africatown community will air November 29

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A nationwide audience will soon see the story of the Clotilda and the ship’s discovery in the Mobile River delta. Sources tell WKRG News 5 that a feature on the last ship to bring slaves to America will air Sunday November 29 on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Anderson Cooper and a 60 Minutes crew came to Mobile in February to conduct a number of interviews about the Clotilde and the Africatown community.