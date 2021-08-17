Daphne man fills Prichard potholes out-of-pocket

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — John Tesch has been spending his mornings in various Prichard neighborhoods just off of Main Street.

He loads his gold minivan up with bags of asphalt and hits the road, filling potholes big and small. Tesch says he heard about pothole problems in Prichard on the news, and he wanted to step in.

“It’s not about the money,” he said. “It’s about trying to put some integrity back in the world and let them know there’s somebody out there looking out for them.”

A spokesperson for the City of Prichard says a specific crew addresses pothole issues daily, and a problem stretch of Magee Street was patched up just about a month ago.

As we tagged along with Tesch, multiple community members drove by thanking him.

“It’s all about sticking together as a community,” he said.

Tesch says he’s willing to keep paying for supplies and offering his time, but will gladly take any help or donations to get things done on a larger scale.

The City has no comment at this time, aside from saying filling potholes oneself is “not the best practice”

