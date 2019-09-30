Dangers of vaping discussion at St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Luke’s Episcopal School is hosting a presentation called “Dangers of Vaping” on Monday, September 30th.

Due to the popularity of the issue of vaping, St. Luke’s Episcopal School is having medical professionals from Pulmonary Associates speak to students and parents. The meeting is required for all 9th-12th grade students. All parents and middle school students are encouraged to attend.

The event is being held at St. Luke’s upper campus located at 1400 S University Boulevard in Mobile at 6:30 PM.

The school says the discussion will show how local schools are working to combat the vaping problem impacting the Mobile area.

