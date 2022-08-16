MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Driving along Highway 90 and Pleasant Valley Road, Mobile residents may feel a little less than safe traveling under a sagging power line.

A tilted power line can be seen, with lines drooping across the busy intersection. Mobile resident Christina Wilson said she was concerned about someone possibly getting hurt if the power line falls in midday traffic.

“I called the police Monday before 6 a.m. and told them that the pole was leaning,” said Wilson.

Wilson drove by the damaged pole the next day. She noticed that cones were put around the pole, but nothing had been done to fix it.

“I went by today, and it’s actually worse,” said Wilson. Mobile Police confirmed that they were called about a damaged power pole Sunday, Aug. 7. Police said they notified an AT&T representative about the leaning pole.

So far, the pole hasn’t been repaired and with incoming storms, a fixture is needed soon. WKRG News 5 spoke with an AT&T representative about the broken pole. The representative said they would try to get a repair crew out tonight before 8 p.m. If a crew isn’t available tonight, one would be sent out tomorrow morning to address the leaning pole.