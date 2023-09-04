MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daily lane closures are set to begin on Zeigler Boulevard in Mobile on Tuesday as City of Mobile contractors will be paving the section between University Boulevard and Forest Hill Drive.

Although the paving work will require daily lane closures, the road will remain open to eastbound and westbound traffic, according to a release from the City of Mobile. The paving of this section is expected to be complete by Friday, Sept. 15, weather permitting.

This is phase two of the ongoing Zeigler Boulevard Project. The current two-lane road between Athey Road and Forest Hill Drive will be widened to five lanes and will have other features including bike lanes and sidewalks. Phase one made improvements to the area of Zeigler Boulevard between Shillinger Road and Cody Road.