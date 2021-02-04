Dad’s cardboard cutout keeps family entertained while he quarantines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re driving around Mobile this week you may spot Darryl in Alicia Lee’s passenger seat. That’s her husband and since he’s confined to a bedroom at home fighting COVID-19, she’s making sure he’s not missing a thing.

“I said let’s just do something fun with it to pass the time, so that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to make interesting things with dad every day to make sure he’s a part of our lives still,” said Alicia Lee.

Thanks to their Atlanta Braves cutouts, she’s been having a little fun around the house to help pass the time. Darryl’s cutout has been making the rounds across the city and his wife is putting him to work too.









“He’s been doing grocery pickup at Walmart with us, he’s been with me to the testing center for my COVID test. He’s probably going to be doing cleaning around the house,” she added.

Darryl tested positive for the virus last week but instead of his family focusing on the negative they’re trying to stay positive and upbeat, hoping he recovers soon.

“A little bit of anxiety until we get past the 14 days. It’ll be exciting for him to come back down those stairs. I can’t wait,” Lee continued.

Until then she’s making sure Darryl is still a visible part of the family. Their 14-day quarantine should be over with next Thursday.