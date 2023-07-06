MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Four St. Luke’s Episcopal School students were confronted at the Waffle House on Cottage Hill Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday night. One of them was attacked with a knife.

News 5 spoke with the dad of one of the students who was at the Waffle House the night this all went down.

“My son and three of his friends were celebrating one of his buddies’ birthday, and they decided to go to Waffle House and eat dinner,” said Chris Brown.

What happened next was not at all what the teens were expecting. A normal Sunday night, so they thought, turned into an attempted robbery.

“From my son’s point of view, he was cashing out and a guy touched him on the shoulder and said that his lights were blinking on his truck,” said Brown. “So he walked outside to tell his friends that were actually driving that something was wrong with the truck but by the time my son got out there, the guy had already went out there and pulled a knife and put it towards his friend’s neck.”

Brown told WKRG that’s when a struggle between the attacker and one of his son’s friends happened. The attacker managed to cut the boy in the stomach with a knife. The student then ran inside the Waffle House and locked himself in the bathroom.

“Once he ran inside, the perpetrator followed him and that’s where my son and his two friends ran to Cottage Hill Baptist Park and called Mobile Police Department and then called me,” said Brown.

Brown said once he received the call from his son, he was shocked, to say the least.

“I was very, very surprised, you know, this is something they do all the time,” said Brown. “They’re good kids, I mean, that’s what they do on the weekends, they’ll go hang out at a friend’s house and then go eat somewhere and then come home.”

Thankfully, the student who suffered the knife wound is okay and the cuts are minor. Brown said this is every parent’s nightmare, but this was a wake-up call that anything can happen.

“I want parents to know that this can happen anywhere in Mobile at any point in time,” said Brown. “This guy was super brazen to do this in a crowded place and with no care, you know, that he’s on camera or who saw him do what he wanted to do. It was a tempting carjacking.”

Brown said this was not something he could’ve prepared his son for.

“I feel like as a parent, I’ve done everything I can do and taught my kid everything he needs to know but then you’re never prepared for just a regular night for somebody to pull out a knife,” said Brown.

The man who did this has not been caught yet. Brown and the other teen’s parents are working closely with Mobile Police to make sure the person who did this, is held accountable.